Coloma Fire breaks containment, threatens structures near Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Authorities say structures were threatened after the so-called Coloma Fire broke containment lines near Placerville on Tuesday.

The fire ignited in heavy brush near Quartz Mountain Drive, in the area of the Gold Bug Park & Mine, on the northside of Placerville in El Dorado County. Initially, fire crews said they stopped forward progress on the fire at about an acre in size.

Crews warned that they’d be in the area for several hours to mop up hot spots on the fire. Then just after 1 p.m., firefighters said the fire “spotted out of the wet line” and is now threatening structures in the area. No evacuation orders were issued.

Crews with Cal Fire and the El Dorado County Fire Protection District are battling the Coloma Fire. Just after 2 p.m., officials said crews are making good progress in containing the fire, with the help of additional air and ground assets. Around 2:45 p.m., officials said all roads in the area of the fire had been re-opened.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and they do not have an update on the size of the fire.

CAL FIRE is assisting the El Dorado County Fire Protection District and making good progress on the Coloma Fire in Placerville. Additional ground and air resources are aggressively attacking the fire in the heavy brush. No evacuation orders at this time. pic.twitter.com/2bRMcwCkaK — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 3, 2021

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.