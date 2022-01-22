Winter wildfire forces evacuations as hundreds of acres burn in Monterey County | Evacuations, maps and road closure information

The fire has closed Highway 1 from Big Sur to Carmel with no estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans.

BIG SUR, Calif. — A winter wildfire has forced evacuations and road closures in the Big Sur area of Monterey County, Saturday.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The fire, dubbed the "Colorado Fire" has burned 1,500 acres and is 5% contained according to an update from Cal Fire Saturday morning.

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

In a Twitter post Saturday morning, the National Weather Service's (NWS) Bay Area office said the fire "remained stubbornly active overnight."

NWS adds that pictures from social media suggest "surreal fire behavior given the wet October and December."

Here's an updated satellite loop of the #ColoradoFire. The black area represents the heat from the fire. The green line is Palo Colorado Rd. Blue line the 2016 Soberanes fire perimeter. Nearby weather observations show light southerly winds with RH ~ 43-53% Temps mid 50s. pic.twitter.com/Crn6nuQshT — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2022

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

The fire ignited during the peak of offshore winds and low humidity, according to the NWS.

Officials expect wildfire smoke to be observed mostly in the Monterey peninsula and Salinas areas Saturday.

Road closures

For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel

Accounts to follow

Evacuation maps

All areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek are under a mandatory evacuation order.

Wildfire maps

More resources

Residents in Monterey County can text "MCWILDFIRE" to 888777 for fire information from the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Carmel Middle School (4380 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel by the Sea, CA)

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

Watch More from ABC10: California's growing wildfire crisis | Scorched Earth