Fire in Colusa County: Crews battle blaze in Colusa near Sacramento River

The city of Colusa is asking the community to not travel north on Highway 45 and River Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are responding to the River Fire in Colusa County near the Sacramento River.

At around 4:30, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said the fire had burned 500 acres with 30% containment.

Deputies say due to the wind direction being unpredictable, "notifications are being made to residents in the area for precaution on the north side of the Sacramento River on the west side of River Road in Colusa." Deputies are "not calling for an evacuation" at this time.

The city of Colusa is asking the community to not travel north on Highway 45 and River Road. The city is also asking the community to avoid the State Park, Levee Park, and Main Street.

The city has created a detour at Bridge Street and Market Street.

Deputies say the Emergency Operations Center will attempt to keep the public updated as more information comes available.

At this time, firefighters are advising residents avoid the outdoors, close any open windows, and bring their pets inside to ensure they remain safe and healthy.

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ Due to the fire currently burning north of the City of Colusa, we are asking that the... Posted by City of Colusa California on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

EVACUATIONS:

As of 3:45 p.m., the Colusa County Sheriff's office had not issued any evacuation orders.

STAY INFORMED:

FIRE MAP:

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.