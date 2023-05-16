Concerns for grass fires throughout Sacramento County region grows

Local fire departments are asking the community for their help by cutting weeds now before it gets even hotter.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With all this heat in the region, it's starting to dry out quickly and bring concerns for grass fires.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is asking everyone to participate in weed abatement now before the 100 degree red flag days.

Wet winters have left us with tall dry grass that may look harmless in reality, it’s anything but.

Captain Parker Wilbourn with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a small spark can cause a grass fire.

“A number of growth seasons, so our grasses are more lush and more dense than we’ve seen in years past. That creates a fuel issue and we need people to remove it. We call that weed abatement,” said Wilbourn.

Captain Wilbourn said prevention is a community wide effort.

Areas of most concern are wildlife urban interfaces, an example is big empty lots that connect to neighborhoods. The American River Parkway is also an area firefighters monitor due to the grass fuels in the area.

“That’s a challenge when you have a spark or fire that can travel very quickly on the Red Flag Days and travel very fast into the structures and potentially cause a life hazard for those living there,“ said Wilbourn.

Every homeowner in Sacramento County, with a property less than an acre, is required to remove all weeds and dry brush. Based on the size of the property, there are other requirements, which can read about HERE.

The county will give people three notices before they remove the hazard themselves. They can even put a lien against homes for the fines and removal cost. In the City of Sacramento, weeds 12 inches or higher can be subject to a $25,000 fine.

There is also concern in the foothills. Chief Tim Cordero for El Dorado County Fire Protection District said residents are well aware of the risks after the Mosquito Fire last year.

“Another big fire season for us as far as the risk and potential for vegetation fires. I’ve experienced at my own personal residence where I went out and weeded a couple weeks ago, and it’s time to do it again because we had that rain just a week or so ago,” said Cordero.

Tall grass is not only dangerous to you but also pets. Foxtails can stick to pets and be painful. If they swallow the plants, they can harm organs and even stop breathing.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Marshall Kim George said they are still seeing a lot of moisture in their area, so it's not a concern yet. However, there is definitely increased awareness for what will be an upcoming issue.

