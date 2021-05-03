Cosumnes Fire Department fighting grass fire near Highway 99 in Elk Grove

The fire is in the area of Sheldon Road and E. Stockton Boulevard, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Cosumnes Fire Department is fighting a grass fire in Elk Grove.

The fire is just off of Highway 99, in the area of Sheldon Road and E Stockton Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Cosumnes Fire Department.

Officials say that the fire is at least three acres. Sacramento Metro Fire's helicopter is assisting in the firefight.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

