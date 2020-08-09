Creek Fire in Fresno County | Maps, evacuations, updates

The Creek Fire began Sept. 4 and is spreading quickly, prompting evacuations and road closures.

FRESNO, Calif. — The Creek Fire is currently burning 135,523 acres in Fresno County with zero containment, says Cal Fire Fresno.

The fire, blazing on both sides of the San Joaquin River near Mammoth Pool and the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake, began on Sept. 4.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is moving rapidly.

Road closures and evacuations are underway. Hwy 168 is closed at Huntington Lake Road and at the top of the four lane Cressman's.

Evacuations are ongoing in Fresno County, Mariposa County, and Madera County. Mandatory orders in place for the Big Creek, Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake and Cascadel Woods communities. Evacuation warnings are in effect from Cressman Road - Auberry Road from the top of the four lanes to Powerhouse to the San Joaquin River. Also included are Jose Basin, Alder Spring, Mono Wind Casino, Meadow Lakes and Mile High.