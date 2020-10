The fire reportedly started near Midway Road and Gentile Lane. Heavy smoke is billowing from the fire and can be visible for miles.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are working to get a handle on a fire just off Interstate 80 to the northeast of Vacaville, Friday afternoon.

So far, there has been no official word on the impact the smoke is having to traffic on I-80.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.