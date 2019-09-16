PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters have made more progress on the Walker Fire burning in Plumas County.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire grew by less than 1,000 acres in the last 24 hours, but containment is up to 67 percent, even with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for Murdock Crossing and Stony Ridge areas. Evacuation advisories are in place for the Antelope Lake, Frank's Valley, Flournoy Bridge, and Milford areas.

Road closures in the area include Janesville Grade, Genesee Valley Road at the Flournoy Bridge, Antelope Lake Road from the Flournoy Bridge to Antelope Dam, and beginning at the Flournoy Bridge turnoff, the 111 Beckwourth-Genesee Road is closed through the fire area.

