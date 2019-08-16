EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews are working on a 30-acre fire on Patterson Drive, south of Placerville, according to Cal Fire.

Officials said the Patterson Fire started a little after 4 p.m. Thursday. Cal Fire said the fire is 20% contained.

All areas off of Patterson Road are now open for repopulation by residents, according to the El Dorado Sheriff's Office. Road are still closed to non-residents.

The area of Martinez Creek Road is still closed and under evacuation, the sheriff's office said.

All homes on Patterson Drive from Calico Mine Road south were evacuated earlier Thursday night. These evacuations included Patterson Road, Calico Mine Road, Dutch Mine Road, Tombstone Court, Cerrito Road and No Way Out Court.

No structures have been reported as damaged.

An evacuation center is set up at Diamond Springs Fire Hall located at 3734 China Garden Road, Diamond Springs.

This is a developing story.

