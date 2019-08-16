EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews are working on a 20-acre fire on Patterson Drive, south of Placerville, according to Cal Fire.

Officials said the Patterson Fire started a little after 4 p.m. Thursday. Cal Fire said the rate of spread has slowed down but the fire is not contained.

All homes on Patterson Drive from Calico Mine Road south are being evacuated, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. These evacuations include Patterson Road, Calico Mine Road, Dutch Mine Road, Tombstone Court, Cerrito Road and No Way Out Court.

No structures have been reported as damaged.

An evacuation center is set up at Diamond Springs Fire Hall located at 3734 China Garden Road, Diamond Springs.

This is a developing story.

