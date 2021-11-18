Criminal Justice lecturer indicted for setting fires behind firefighters battling Dixie Fire

Gary Maynard has been charged with setting the Cascade Fire (July 20), the Everitt Fire (July 21), the Ranch Fire (Aug. 7), and the Conard Fire (Aug. 7).

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A San Jose man has received a five-count indictment related to fires started near the Dixie Fire last summer.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California, Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, of San Jose, has been charged with arson for setting fires to federal land and setting timber fires. The court documents allege Maynard set fires in the area of the Dixie Fire, some even behind firefighters battling the wildfire.

Maynard has been charged with setting the Cascade Fire (July 20), the Everitt Fire (July 21), the Ranch Fire (Aug. 7), and the Conard Fire (Aug. 7).

The U.S. Forest Service is being assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cal Fire, the California Highway Patrol, and the Lassen County Sherriff’s Department.

Professor-Arsonist Indicted for Setting Fires Behind Firefighters Fighting Dixie Fire https://t.co/5bSG86S6is — EDCAnews (@EDCAnews) November 18, 2021

If convicted, Maynard faces a 20 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $250,000.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10