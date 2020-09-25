PG&E: Over 80 incidents of damage, hazards to power lines found during recent power shutoffs

Butte, El Dorado, and Placer counties were areas where damaged power lines were identified.

SAN FRANCISCO — After the first round of PG&E's planned power outages for 2020, the electric company found over 80 incidents of damage or hazards to power lines that could've caused wildfires.

Over Labor Day weekend, 22 Northern California counties — roughly 172,000 customers — were subjected to PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs [PSPS]. According to a press release, following inspections of power lines, the company identified over 80 incidents that had the power not been de-energized, the chance of wildfires would have increased.

PG&E shared its findings in a report with the California Public Utilities Commission. Click HERE to read the full report.

Incidents were found in the following counties:

In Butte County, a tree fell into a wire and knocked it to the ground

In El Dorado County, multiple tree limbs fell on a 21,000-volt power line

In Placer County, a broken crossarm was found that could have resulted in the power line sagging or falling

In Shasta County, a broken pole was found during patrols

PG&E weather stations also reported wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in 14 counties, including

A 66-mph gust in Butte County

A 66-mph gust in Sonoma County

A 62-mph gust in Kern County

Please take time to plan ahead of any emergency for medical needs. Learn more about the support and services that are available: https://t.co/zeT3nHrpkf pic.twitter.com/qw1zgOrcGP — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 24, 2020

PG&E’s equipment has been linked to more than 20 wildfires, including the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, the utility has updates its Public Safety Power Shutoff plan in 2019 to include the de-energization of the big transmission lines during fire-favorable weather conditions. That means more communities are facing the potential for days-long power shutoffs, as PG&E preemptively shuts off the power, waits for the weather conditions to pass and then inspects every inch of the de-energized lines to make sure it’s safe to turn the power back on.

Watch more: