Deadly Zogg Fire in Shasta County caused by tree hitting PG&E transmission lines, Cal Fire says

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire says the deadly Zogg Fire in 2020 was sparked after a pine tree hit PG&E transmission lines.

The fire in Shasta County killed four people, destroyed 204 structures, and burned roughly 56,000 acres.

After the investigation, Cal Fire said fire was caused by pine tree that contacted electrical transmission lines owned and operated by PG&E north of the community of Igo.

The people who died were identified as:

Karin King, 79, of Igo

Alaina Michelle Rowe, 45, and her daughter Feyla, 8, of Igo

Kenneth Vossen, 52, of Igo

Cal Fire's report has been forwarded to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

“I’ve received the criminal investigation completed by CalFire. It will be reviewed for filing criminal charges, up to and including possible murder charges for each of the four individuals that lost their life as a result of the Zogg Fire,” Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett in a statement to ABC10.

NEW: PG&E could face “possible murder charges for each of the four individuals that lost their life” Shasta DA tells me.



CALFIRE found PG&E power lines sparked the #ZoggFire.



PG&E had just pleaded guilty to 84 felony manslaughters:#FirePowerMoney @abc10https://t.co/hfNGLvTkkE — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) March 23, 2021