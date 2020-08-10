Disaster relief benefits extended for Californians affected by wildfires

The deadline to file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has been extended to Nov. 30, according to EDD.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Californians affected by wildfires that started in August now have more time to apply for relief, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) announced Thursday.

The deadline to file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has been extended to Nov. 30, according to EDD. DUA benefits are available to workers, business owners, and self-employed individuals who lost their jobs or businesses, or had their work hours reduced due to the ongoing wildfires.

DUA benefits are available to those impacted by the wildfires that began in August in Butte, Lake, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo counties.

“A filing extension for these benefits provides California workers and employers who have been impacted by these fires more time to seek the help they need,” said EDD Director Sharon Hilliard. “Disaster Unemployment Assistance provides crucial support to the victims of these fires, helping them recover some of the income they lost due to these devastating blazes.”

DUA applies to losses beginning the week of August 16, 2020, and individuals can receive up to $450 a week in benefits for a maximum period of 27 weeks, EDD said.

The benefits are offered to victims of a disaster and are available to individuals who meet any of the following criteria:

• Worked or were a business owner or self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment, in the disaster area. This includes, but is not limited to, those in the agricultural and fishing industries.

• Cannot reach work because of the disaster or can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster.

• Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.

• Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster.

• Became the head of their households because of a death caused by the disaster.

• Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, or do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits and remain unemployed as a direct result of the disaster.