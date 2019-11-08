KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say the 20 acre Golf Fire in Lake County was caused by a discarded cigarette.

The 20 acre blaze burned in the area of Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive in the community of Kelseyville. It started on August 8 and, by August 10, fire crews have been able to reach 80 percent containment on the blaze.

RELATED:

Cal Fire spokesperson Scott McLean told ABC10 that crews are currently doing some mop up operations and also said that the fire wasn't putting up a lot of smoke at this point. Firefighters are being thorough in their efforts as they go through the area searching for any hot spots.

With the fire's cause being tied to what Cal Fire described as an improperly discarded cigarette, the agency is reminding people to use ashtrays, make sure cigarettes are put out, and to place cigarettes away from anything that can burn when they have to be discarded.

Cal Fire suggests dousing cigarettes in water or sand as the best way to make sure they get put out. They also recommend never throwing cigarettes out of vehicles.

WATCH ALSO: The Art of Fire | California Wildfires: The New Normal