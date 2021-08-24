Some evacuations downgraded for portions of Plumas County | Evacuations, road closures, updates

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has burned 731,310 acres and is currently 41% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — As fire crews continue to improve containment of the Dixie Fire, there are still concerns for future winds.

The Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned 731,310 acres and is currently 41% contained.

In the west zone, the humidity was lower, therefore allowing the fire to burn and conditions to remain active.

"Yesterday they got down to about 15% or even lower in some cases across the entire fire. We’re looking at 15-20% today so just a little bit higher in relative humidity," says Derek Williams, a representative of CalFire's Weather team during the Dixie Fire Morning Briefing.

In the east zone, firefighters are mainly focused on southwest winds, securing the fire line, and structure prep.

"We're going to have that wind all day today and all through the night so we're not going to have that calm wind tonight, we're not going to have that downslope/down-valley wind. We're going to have that southwest flow and that’ll keep fire activity up all through the day," says Brian Newman, a representative of CalFire's Fire Behavior team.

In the Monday evening briefing, Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns said more than 559,000 acres of the fire, or 77%, has burned in Plumas County.

More people were allowed to return home as the number of evacuated persons in Lassen County drops to 1,703 from 3,603, according to Cal OES.

As some areas repopulate, officials are encouraging people to stay on guard as it relates to fire conditions. Smoke coming from trees and stumps might be seen for days after people return home and, if people see any active flames near homes or businesses, officials are asking them to call 911.

At this time, more than 1,262 structures have been destroyed in the fire and 91 structures have been damaged. Of the structures destroyed, about 679 were homes. 11,813 structures are threatened by the fire.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

Springs of Hope Church at 59 Bell Ln. in Quincy

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Lassen Community College 478-200 CA-139, Susanville, CA

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

Public Information Dixie Map

A map showing the perimeter of containment and full acreage

August 24, 6:00 AM Dixie Fire East Zone

Here is today's map

For a shareable PDF of the PIO Map, click here: https://t.co/E3gvXFZ7Bz pic.twitter.com/w6XyIXdC4F — Lassen NF (@LassenNF) August 24, 2021

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.