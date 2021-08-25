Wind activity remains a concerns for Dixie Fire | Evacuations, road closures, updates

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has burned 735,064 acres and is now 45% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Wind activity continues to remain a concern for the Dixie Fire burning in Northern California.

"As we get through the day today, the wind’s going to come up and clear out the smoke and it’s going to allow for activity to pick up much like we’ve seen and especially like we saw yesterday," Brian Newman, a representative of Cal Fire's Fire Recovery team, said. "As the winds come up, it’s going to surface on some of the fires up north and it’s going to start pushing it."

The Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned 735,064 acres and is now 45% contained.

In the west zone of the fire, it remained active overnight due to southwest wind speed. However, humidity levels rose, which reduced spot fire activity. Smoke settled over the fire early in the morning, lessening fire activity.

"We did have some good relative humidity recoveries this morning, about 60-70%," Derek Williams, a representative of Cal Fire's Weather team during their Dixie Fire morning briefing, said.

In the east zone, there was a small part of the fire's edge that burned in between Antelope Lake and Genesse Valley. There were two spot fires around Grizzly that resulted in growing 500 acres and are now connected to the main spot. Today, crews will use heavy machinery to work on indirect control lines down Grizzly Ridge to prevent the Grizzly spot from moving south.

As some areas repopulate, officials are encouraging people to stay on guard as it relates to fire conditions. Smoke coming from trees and stumps might be seen for days after people return home and, if people see any active flames near homes or businesses, officials are asking them to call 911.

At this time, more than 1,273 structures have been destroyed in the fire and 92 structures have been damaged. Of the structures destroyed, about 682 were homes. 11,813 structures are threatened by the fire.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

Springs of Hope Church at 59 Bell Ln. in Quincy

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Lassen Community College 478-200 CA-139, Susanville, CA

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.