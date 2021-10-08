Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in state history | Evacuations, maps, updates

The four-week-old wildfire totals 487,764 acres burned at only 25% containment.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history is running through forestlands as fire crews try to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes.

The Dixie Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada is just 25% contained and fire officials warn that hot, dry weather and gusts could push flames harder in the next few days. On Monday, however, crews managed to make progress, cutting thousands of acres of fire lines.

The fire has destroyed more than 600 homes and other buildings and gutted the town of Greenville. It's the largest of some 100 large blazes burning in more than a dozen Western states.

The four-week-old Dixie Fire grew another 5,717 acres as it continues to burn in Butte, Lassen, Plumas and Tehama counties, burning a total of 487,764 acres with only 25% containment. It is the second-largest wildfire in state history.

The fire was active overnight due to low humidity in the fire area, according to the Cal Fire incident report Tuesday morning. Cloud coverage only averaged about 10% and the winds blew southwest. Based on the wind direction, the fire will continue to grow northeast.

Although heavy smoke settled overnight, it returned early this morning and limited visibility for crews.

There are a total of 5,997 personnel working the fire, more than 16,035 structures are threatened by the fire, and so far 893 have been destroyed along with 61 structures damaged. Three firefighters have been injured.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Plumas County Animal Services, 201 N Mill Creek Rd Quincy, CA 95971

Veterans Memorial Hall at 180 Gay St. in Chester, CA

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.