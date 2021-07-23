Dixie Fire becomes largest fire in California | Maps, evacuations and updates

The west shore of Lake Almanor from the Canyon Dam, Northwest to Hwy, 36 at Hwy. 89. This includes the communities of Prattville, Big Meadows, and Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground and the Canyon Dam Boat Launch.

High Lakes (PLUMAS COUNTY) Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte Plumas County line. Plumas Butte County line east to Twain Includes both sides of Hwy 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain.

Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Rd. at Riverdance, and everything west, to the Butte Plumas County line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tollgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas.

Caribou Rd. north to the Humbug Rd. and Humboldt Rd. intersection This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir, Prattville, Butt Reservoir Road, and everything west to the Butte/Plumas County line, and the community of Seneca south to Hwy. 70.

P Zone 1: for High Lakes area, Storrie, Tobin, and Rock Creek. Evacuation Order for Belden, Rich Bar, Virgilia, Seneca, and Twain communities along the SR70 corridor. Evacuation Order to begin at SR70 at Pulga Rd along the north edge of the SR70 corridor to Rich Bar Rd., from SR70 at Rich Bar Rd., to the north along the Pacific Crest Trail to the Plumas Co./Butte Co. line, from the Plumas Co./Butte Co. line west along the county line to the intersection of SR70 and Pulga Rd.

P Zone 2: for Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake communities. Evacuation to include the south edge of the SR70 corridor, from Belden east to Twain, south from Twain to Snake Lake Rd. at Bucks Lake Rd., to include the communities of Spanish Ranch and Meadow Valley, from south, on Bucks Lake Rd. at Snake Lake Rd. to the intersection of Bucks Lake Rd. and Big Creek (south), from the intersection of Bucks Lake Rd. and Big Creek Rd. (south) along Bucks Lake Rd. to the Plumas/Butte Co. line, from Bucks Lake Rd. at the Plumas/Butte Co. line to the north, along the Plumas/Butte Co. line, where it intersects with SR70 at Pulga Rd

P Zone 3: for the Caribou area. Evacuation to include SR70 at Virgilia to the north along the east shore of Butt Lake, to the intersection of Humbug Rd and Humboldt Rd, to the east along Humbug Rd. to the Butte Co. Line, to the south along the Butte Co. Line to Chips Creek, east along Chips Creek to SR70, east along the north edge of the SR70 corridor to Virgilia

P Zone 4A: for the Paxton, Seneca, Long Valley, and East Butte Lake area. Evacuation Warning to include the Paxton area at SR70, north to the Long Valley, west to the south side of Butte Lake, from the south side of Butt Lake to SR70 at Virgilia, east along the north edge of the SR70 corridor to Paxton.

P Zone 4B: in the Long Valley and Seneca communities. Starting from the Long Valley area north along Wolf Creek Rd, to the intersection of Wolf Creek Rd and South Almanor, from the intersection of South Almanor and Wolf Creek Rd west along South Almanor, continuing west along Fox Farm Rd to the intersection of Humbug-Humboldt Crossing Rd, from the intersection of Fox Farm Rd and Humbug-Humboldt Rd, to south along Prattville Butt Valley Reservoir Rd to the south shore of Butte Valley Reservoir, from the south shore of Butte Valley Reservoir east to Long Valley

P Zone 5: for the communities along the west shore of Lake Almanor including Prattville and Lake Almanor West, beginning at the intersection of SR147 and SR89, west to the intersection of SR36 and SR89, south from the intersection of SR36 and SR89 to County RD 324, from the intersection of SR36 and County Rd 324, east along Fox Farm Rd to the intersection with South Almanor Rd

P Zone 6a: Everything north of Humboldt Road to Hwy. 36 and west to the county line

P Zone 6: from the intersection of Humbug Rd at Humboldt Rd north to the intersection with Fox Farm Rd, from the intersection of Humboldt Rd and Fox Farm Rd, west along Fox Farm Rd to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection of SR36 and Fox Farm Rd continuing west to the Butte County Line, south along the Butte County Line to Humbug Rd, east along Humbug Rd to the intersection of Humboldt Rd.

P Zone 7: Evacuation Warning for the community of Stover. The warning will include the intersection of SR89 at SR36, west on SR36 to the Pacific Crest Trail, north to Willow Springs Campground, northeast to the intersection of Old Red Bluff Hwy. and Warner Valley Rd., south to the intersection of SR89 and SR36.

P Zone 8: Evacuation Warning for the community of Chester. The warning will include the intersection of Old Red Bluff Hwy. and Warner Valley Rd., east to Lake Chance Campground, south to SR36 on the causeway, southwest to the intersection of SR89 and SR36, north to the intersection of Old Red Bluff Hwy. and Warner Valley Road.

P Zone 9: Evacuation Warning for the communities of Peninsula and Hamilton Branch. The warning will include SR36 on the causeway, east to the Lassen County Line, south on SR147 to County Road A13, south to Peninsula Point, north to the SR36 causeway.

P Zone 10: Evacuation Warning for the community of East Shore. The warning will include the intersection of SR147 and County Rd. A13, east to the Little Dyer Mountain, southeast to Dyer Mountain, south to SR89, west to State Rt. 147, north to County Road A 13.

P Zone 11: for the community of Road Valley Reservoir and Long Valley will include State Route 89 near the Clear Creek to the State Route 70, south to State Route 70 at the Feather River, east along State Route 70 to the intersection of State Route 89, north on State Route 89 to Dixie Creek due north to Seltzer Road.

P Zone 12A For the community of Butterfly Valley. The Evacuation order is to begin at Blackhawk Rd at SR70, to west on Snake Lake Rd to the intersection with Powerline Easement, continuing west from the intersection of Snake Lake Rd and Powerline Easement to the Hambly Ravine, from the Hambly Ravine north to SR70, continuing east along the SR70 corridor to the intersection with SR89 (Greenville Wye), from the intersection with SR70 and SR89 (Greenville Wye), continuing east along the SR70 corridor to the intersection with Blackhawk RD.

P Zone 12: for the community of Butterfly Valley. The warning will include Feather River Hot Springs east on State Route 70 to Barlow Road, southwest to Oroville-Quincy Highway, west to Snake Lake Road, north to Feather River Hot Springs.

P Zone 12: Evacuation Warning for the Snake Area. The warning will begin at the intersection of Blackhawk Rd and SR70, east along SR70 to intersection and Chandler West, from the intersection of SR70 and Chandler West southwest to the intersection of Bucks Lake Rd and Riverdance Rd, west to Snake Lake Rd, north to the intersection of Powerline Easement and Hambly Ravine.

P Zone 13: Evacuation Warning for the community of the northeast side of Indian Valley. The warning will include Dyer Mountain, southeast to Keddie Ridge, southeast to Diamond Mountain Road, west to Stampfli Lane, north to Wolf Creek, northwest to the intersection of N Valley Road and Pecks Valley Road, north to the intersection of Williams Valley Road and Lower Williams Valley Road, northwest to SR89 at Second Water Tower Creek, north to Dyer Mountain.

P Zone 14: for the community of Greenville and Crescent Mills. The order will include SR89 at Dixie Creek, northeast to Stampfli Lane, north to Wolf Creek, northwest to SR89, north on SR89 to Hauns Creek.

P Zone 15: Evacuation Warning for the community of Taylorsville. The warning will include SR89 at Moccasin, northeast to Stampfli Lane at Indian Creek, east to Diamond Mountain Road, south to Genesee Road at N Valley Road, west to SR89 at Indian Falls, northeast to Moccasin.