Cal Fire investigators point to tree hitting PG&E power lines as cause of Dixie Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cal Fire has announced what they believed sparked the Dixie Fire that rampaged across Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties.

According to a press release from Cal Fire, "the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) located west of Cresta Dam."

The fire was sparked on July 13 and burned over about 963,309 acres, destroyed 1,329 structures and damaged 95 additional structures. The Dixie Fire was the single-largest wildfire in state history.

Cal Fire said the investigative report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office.

ABC10 has reached out to PG&E for comment, but the message was not immediately returned.

