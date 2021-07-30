Dixie Fire continues to climb up list of largest wildfires in state history

The Dixie Fire now ranks as the 11th largest wildfires in California state history, recently passing the Carr and Zaca Fires.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — As the Dixie Fire continues to grow in size, it also continues to move up the list of largest wildfires in California history.

The Dixie Fire now ranks as the 11th largest wildfires in California state history, recently passing the 2018 Carr Fire, which burned 229,651 acres, and the 2007 Zaca Fire, which burned 240,207 acres. The Dixie Fire has burned 240,595 acres. It is only 24% contained.

According to Cal Fire's latest report, the fire is threatening over 10,000 structures, after destroying 42 structures and damaging five. The possibility of thunderstorms and showers lifting should improve visibility for air operations.

"The fire behavior from Rock Creek to Bucks Lake has been calm, and containment lines are expected to hold," according to Cal Fire's report.

Plumas County

The west shore of Lake Almanor from the Canyon Dam, northwest to Hwy. 36 at Hwy. 89. This includes the communities of Prattville, Big Meadows, and Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground and the Canyon Dam Boat Launch.

High Lakes Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas County line.

Plumas/Butte County line east of Twain, including both sides of Hwy. 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain.

Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance, and everything west to the Butte/Plumas County line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tollgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas.

Caribou Road north to the Humbug Road and Humboldt Road intersection. This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir, Prattville, Butt Reservoir Road, and everything west to the Butte/Plumas County line, and the community of Seneca south to Hwy. 70.

Residents are being asked to evacuate northbound to Highway 147 and then to Chester for Shelter or southbound via Highway 89 and Highway 70 to Quincy. Emergency crews are going door-to-door warning residents to get out.

Butte County:

Jonesville area

Philbrook area

High Lakes area

Butte Meadows area

Tehama County:

Colby Cree area

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

