Another evacuation ordered in Plumas County due to Dixie Fire | Evacuations, maps, updates

The Dixie Fire has burned over 181,000 acres according to the U.S. Forest Service.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Plumas County Sheriff's Office ordered more people to evacuate due to the Dixie Fire.

Residents on the north side of Chandler Road from Oakland Camp Road to Highway 70 east are now under a mandatory evacuation.

The Dixie Fire has burned 181,289 acres, and fire crews have contained roughly 19% of it, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

As evacuation orders force people to leave their homes, and an evacuee shelter in Chester has reached capacity, a shelter is available in Tehama County at 19725 Ridge Rd in Red Bluff and, for those in the Quincy area, there is a shelter at 59 Bell Lane.

Evacuation orders:

Plumas County

High Lakes (Plumas County) – Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line

– Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line Plumas/Butte County line east to Twain – Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain

– Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain Meadow Valley at Bucks Lake – Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance and everything west to the Butte/Plumas county line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tolgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas

– Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance and everything west to the Butte/Plumas county line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tolgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas Caribou Road north to the Humbug Road and Humboldt Road intersection – This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir

– This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir Prattville Butt Reservoir Road and everything west of the Butte/Plumas county line – Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order

– Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order The community of Seneca south of Highway 70

West Shore of Lake Almanor, Prattville, and Canyon Dam – From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89. This includes Big Meadows, Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam

– From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89. This includes Big Meadows, Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam Round Valley Reservoir, Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls – Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction

– Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction Butterfly Valley, Keddie to Highway 70 at Black Hawk Road, Snake Lake – This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West)

– This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West) Greenville and Crescent Mills

Everything west of Highway 89/36 junction, west along the southside of Highway 36 to the county line

The eastside of Keddie, Round House Road and Old Highway (West)

Taylorsville – All of Arlington Road

– All of Arlington Road Highway 70 at Blackhawk Road, south to Barlow Road and everything west to Snake Lake

The north side of Chandler Road from Oakland Camp Road to Highway 70 east.

Butte County:

Jonesville area

Philbrook area

High Lakes area

Read more HERE about the intensified evacuation orders in Plumas and Butte Counties (P Zones 1-12).

Evacuation warning

Plumas County:

Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula, and East Shore of Highway 147 – including the greater Chester area, Hamilton Branch, Lake Almanor Peninsula, and East shore. Everything west of Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Highway 36, west to the county line

– including the greater Chester area, Hamilton Branch, Lake Almanor Peninsula, and East shore. Everything west of Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Highway 36, west to the county line West Quincy – From the top of Cemetery Hill, including Quincy Junction Road, to Mount Hough Road and everything west

– From the top of Cemetery Hill, including Quincy Junction Road, to Mount Hough Road and everything west Genesee Valley – Southeast of Taylorsville up to the Antelope Lake Road and everything south to Brady’s Camp

– Southeast of Taylorsville up to the Antelope Lake Road and everything south to Brady’s Camp North and Eastern parts of Indian Valley – Includes Pecks Valley Road east to North Arm and Diamond Mountain Road

– Includes Pecks Valley Road east to North Arm and Diamond Mountain Road East Quincy – Highway 70 near Massack and everything west toward Meadow Valley. This includes Chandler Road and Quincy-La Porte Road from Highway 70 to Thompson Creek

Butte County:

Area to include the Tehama County Line East to Old Loma Road

Carpenter Ridge East to Skyway

Skyway North from Humbug Summit line to Butte Creek

All the Fish Creek area within Lassen National Forest area road

Pulga and Philbrook Areas East of the West branch of the Feather River

West of SR70 North of Magalia

Intersection of SR70 at Pulga Rd, and South of the Plumas County Line.

Butte Meadows and Inskip areas

Tehama County:

T Zone 1: to include the area of Colby Creek. The warning will begin at the Butte-Tehama county line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with SR32, north along the SR32 corridor to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection with SR32 and SR36, east along SR36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line.

Evacuation centers

Road Closures

Plumas County:

Camp Creek Road

State Route 70 at the North junction with SR 89 Greenville Wye

State Route 70 eastbound at SR89

State Route 70 westbound at Gansner

Oroville-Quincy Highway at Plains Rd. at French House

Bucks Lake Rd at River Dance

State Route 89 southbound at Arlington Rd.

State Route 89 at State Route 36

State Route 89 at State Route 147

State Route 147 at State Route 89

Butte County:

State Route 70 is closed from 14.3 miles East of the junction of SR 191 (Jarbo Gap) at CAL FIRE Station 36

Bucks Lake Rd from Riverdance west to Mountain House in Butte County

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

