One month since The Dixie Fire ignited | Evacuations, road closures and updates

The Dixie Fire wildfire has so far burned a total of 517,945 acres and is only at 31% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Friday, Aug. 13, marks officially one month since the Dixie Fire ignited.

According to Cal Fire, the four-week-old Dixie Fire continues to burn in Butte, Lassen, Plumas and Tehama counties, burning a total of 517,945 acres with only 31% containment. It remains the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest currently burning in California.

Today's forecast consists of thunderstorms and triple digits that could heavily affect the growth of the Dixie Fire.

“I think we’re going to see more in the way of thunderstorm activity so do be prepared for that,” said Joe Goswald, a representative of the Weather team for CalFire at the CalFire Dixie Fire Friday Morning Update. "Some of these storms could actually produce some precipitation so look for a hybrid of wet and dry thunderstorms and of course, with any thunderstorm, lightning is going to be a concern.”

However, in a recent news release from Lassen and Plumas National Forest, weather stations actually measured only two-hundredths of an inch of rainfall at Quincy East and Dyer Mountain. Therefore, the rainfall did not have enough of an impact to be considered "wetting rain".

Unfortunately, due to today’s forecasted thunderstorms and potential for lightning strikes, there is an expected high risk for a well-burned environment.

So far, 1,109 structures have been destroyed, along with 72 additional structures damaged and over 14,000 still threatened. Three first responders have been injured.

Click HERE for Thursday's updates.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Lassen High School 1110 Main St., Susanville, CA

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

201 Mill Creek Rd. Quincy (small animals)

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.