Spot fires continue to pop up for the Dixie Fire | Evacuations, road closures and updates

The Dixie Fire has burned 917,579 acres and is 59% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Progress is being made, but crews are continuously dealing with what is called the "Peat Bog" area. They put it out, but it keeps popping up because it’s around very thick layers of organic material.

In the Cal Fire Dixie Fire Operations Update on Tuesday morning, Operations Section Chief Tony Bownell said the Janesville and Susanville areas are looking really good and Janesville has the potential to repopulate pretty soon, crews just have to fully contain the area.

In the west zone of the fire, the fire continued to burn into the evening. Fire behavior was moderate after midnight, but heavy fuels were actively consumed throughout the night. Crews from the west zone are continuing to partner with crews from the east zone to establish direct and indirect containment line south of Old Station. Winds up to 5-10 mph and gusts up to 15 mph are predicted today as well as temperatures ranging from 83-91 degrees and humidity between 8-12 percent.

In the east zone, firefighters are expecting daytime temperatures to be hot and continue to be hot for at least the next several days with light southwest and westerly winds. Airborne embers from spot fires are settling on the dry and receptive fuels, increasing the acreage of the Dixie Fire and causing it to jump containment lines. Fire behavior was mostly active in the far eastern and southeastern parts of the fire.

The Dixie Fire is roughly 100,000 acres away from becoming the largest wildfire in California state history. Currently, the largest fire in state history is the August Complex Fire from 2020. It burned 1,032,648 acres in seven counties.

The Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned 917,579 acres and is 59% contained. It has destroyed 688 homes.

Dixie Fire accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

All shelters in Plumas County have been consolidated to the Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Ave, Portola

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.