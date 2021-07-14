Officials warn residents to evacuate as Dixie Fire grows near site of Camp Fire

According to the latest figures from Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire grew to 1,200 acres in roughly 16 hours.

PULGA, Calif — Fire crews worked throughout the night in an attempt to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire burning near the site of the 2018 Camp Fire in Madera and Mariposa counties.

Cal Fire reported on Wednesday morning the Dixie Fire grew to 1,200 acres. The fire was first reported to be one to two acres in size around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to an initial incident report.

As the fire grew, the Butte County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for the Pulga and East Concow areas. Cal Fire said ground crews had a difficult time accessing the fire Tuesday night and that additional resources had been requested.

Evacuation Warnings

Pulga

East Concow

Wildfire Maps

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

