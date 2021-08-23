'Temperatures rise but winds diminish' | Crews watching weather to predict Dixie Fire activity | Evacuations, road closures, updates

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has burned 725,821 acres and is currently at 40% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif — The Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned 725,821 acres and is currently at 40% contained.

In the 7 a.m. briefing on Monday, fire crews from Cal Fire said the Dixie Fire remained active until after midnight.

"If that smoke clears, which will be the caveat forecast issue for today, if that smoke clears you can expect some of those gustier winds to surface maybe 15 miles per hour even in the valleys," said Derek Williams, a representative of the Weather team. "Temperatures rise but winds diminish."

According to Cal Fire, in the west zone, fire activity was reduced due to the smoke settling over the fire in the early morning hours.

Toward the east zone, crews are still keeping the eastern edge of the fire line towards Janesville secure so it won't be able to merge with the Caldor Fire.

On Monday, crews will work to reduce the continuous spread towards homes. Firefighters continue putting in direct and indirect lines to cut off any additional spread in the eastern area.

The number of evacuees in the Dixie Fire has dropped to about 5,195 people, according to Rob Roseen, spokesperson for Cal Fire Incident Management Team 3.

Of those still evacuated, he said 299 are in five temporary shelters set up around the fire. On Sunday morning, figures from Cal OES showed that 5,503 people were evacuated in Lassen County along with about 2,600 in Plumas County; By Sunday evening, Lassen County's number of evacuated people dropped by nearly 2,000 people to 3,603. It's a number that comes after people in Westwood, Clear Creek, and Pine Town were allowed to head back home.

At this time, more than 1,259 structures have been destroyed in the fire and 91 structures have been damaged. Of the structures destroyed, about 678 were homes. Roughly 12,653 structures are still threatened by the fire.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

Springs of Hope Church at 59 Bell Ln. in Quincy

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Lassen Community College 478-200 CA-139, Susanville, CA

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.