Dixie Fire burns another 15,000 acres overnight | Evacuations, road closures, updates

According to the latest figures from Cal Fire Tuesday night, the Dixie Fire has burned 678,369 acres and is just 35% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — According to the latest figures from Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has burned 678,369 acres and is just 35% contained.

In the west zone, the fire remained active overnight due to low humidity, continuous terrain-driven winds and low fuel moistures. Several spot fires have ignited due to these conditions as well. In the east zone, a fire near Janesville is rapidly growing.

"In the Jamesville area, we expect that northeast wind to get funneled by the escarpment. Once it gets over the escarpment, expect that it’s going to continue to push to the southwest. If it hasn’t already, these fires will join together during the shift today so be aware of that as those two fronts come together and some erratic activity," Cal Fire's Brian Newman said during their 7 a.m. update.

The red flag warning is still set, but will end tonight at about 8 p.m. The warning is primarily focused on the western side of the fire, where overnight, they noticed that smoke thinned out and allowed for fresh air to get in and start feeding into it.

"The wind that’s been pushing towards the east is now pushing west so now the spot fires that have been sought out within the last few days are now seeing that fresh air come into it, giving it some activity and an opportunity to grow," Newman said.

While a few thousand people have gotten to go back to their homes, there are still more unable to.

"Yesterday, we repopulated 3,900 folks and they got to go back to their residences. However, we still have over 25,000 affected right now," Dan Olsen, a representative of the Informations Team for Cal Fire said.

There might be more residents returning back to their homes this morning. In a press release from the Office of the Sheriff in Quincy, residents of Rush Creek Road in the Feather River Canyon can return home starting today. Residents should stay on Hwy 70 to get back, and follow all directions from public safety officials.

While this area has been deemed safe by officials, residents should stay alert of changing conditions and be prepared to leave if necessary.

At this time, more than 1,217 structures have been destroyed in the fire, along with 96 that have been damaged.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Lassen High School 1110 Main St., Susanville, CA

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

201 Mill Creek Rd. Quincy (small animals)

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.