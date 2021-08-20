Dixie Fire officially burns over 700,000 acres | Evacuations, road closures, updates

According to the latest figures from Cal Fire Friday morning, the Dixie Fire is just 35% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — According to the latest figures from Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire is now impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen and Shasta.

The fire remained active overnight and has burned 700,630 acres. It is currently at 35% contained.

As people repopulate the Chester area, officials say the hospital in town is still closed and they are asking people to check on the status of their drinking water.

In the west zone, the air on top of the fire has been dry. Although humidity values rose enough to limit the progression of the fire in the morning, wind and smoke still created a barrier for planes.

“We just cannot catch a break with the smoke,” said Joe Groswald, a member of CalFire's Weather team in the Dixie Fire Morning Briefing. "There are so many fires burning out there, it doesn’t matter what the wind speed and/or wind direction is, we’re getting smoke from somebody else. It’s evident.”

In the east zone, crews focused on containing the fire near Janesville. Firefighters were challenged with more spot fires, and the terrain is inaccessible.

"We are still getting spot fires, even without a critical wind condition or anything that’s outside the norm," Brian Newman, a member of CalFire's Fire Behavior team, said Friday morning.

CalFire has announced that more than a dozen firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Susanville basecamp. Four firefighters have also been injured.

At this time, more than 1,225 structures have been destroyed in the fire and 89 structures have been damaged. Of the structures destroyed, more than 652 were homes. Roughly 16,000 structures are still threatened by the fire.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Lassen High School 1110 Main St., Susanville, CA

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

201 Mill Creek Rd. Quincy (small animals)

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.