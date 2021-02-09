Evacuation orders still in place for the Dixie Fire | Evacuations, road closures, updates

The Dixie Fire has burned 859,457 acres and is now 55% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The largest fire in the county just keeps growing.

The Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned 859,457 acres and is now 55% contained.

Even though State Route 36 has reopened for Lassen County, Cal Fire says evacuation orders are still in place in certain areas.

In the west zone of the fire, the number of acres burned increased by 12,149 acres overnight, yet crews consider the activity of the fire slightly reduced. Crews from both the west and east zone are keeping an eye on Highway 395 and are trying to contain and provide structure protection in and around the communities of Janesville, Milford, Buntingville, Herlongand Junction.

West and east zone crews are also establishing direct and indirect containment lines south of Old Station and along Highway 44. There are predicted southwest winds that might continue a downward trend with only some wind gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

In the east zone of the fire, crews will continue to extend dozer lines down Grizzly Ridge and tie into the shore of Lake Davis in order to keep the fire away from Highway 70.

On Wednesday, the number of Dixie Fire evacuees increased by more than 1,300 people, raising the total number evacuated from the Dixie Fire to 3,875.

Around 5 p.m., fire officials issued new evacuation orders for the Milford and Herlong area.

Click here to see the latest evacuation information and maps.

As some areas repopulate, officials are encouraging people to stay on guard as it relates to fire conditions. Smoke coming from trees and stumps might be seen for days after people return home and, if people see any active flames near homes or businesses, officials are asking them to call 911.

At this time, 1,282 structures have been destroyed in the fire and 92 structures have been damaged. Of the structures destroyed, about 688 were homes. More than 14,000 structures are threatened by the fire.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

All shelters in Plumas County have been consolidated to the Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Ave, Portola.

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.