Windy weather accelerates growth of Dixie Fire, drives wildfire toward city | Evacuations, road closures, updates

Containment remains at 31% as the Dixie Fire grows past 600,000 acres.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters face more dangerously windy weather as they struggle to keep the nation's largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California county seat and other small communities.

Forecasters have issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions for most of Tuesday in the area of the month-old Dixie Fire. Authorities say the fire is only a few miles from Susanville, the seat of Lassen County and home to some 18,000 people, two state prisons and a casino.

According to the latest figures from Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has burned 604,511 acres and is still just 31% contained.

In the west zone, the activity of the Dixie Fire intensified due to the predicted southwest winds. This wind ranged from 15 to 20 mph and the Red Flag Warning will remain in place until 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

In the east zone, strong winds and low relative humidity have kept the Red Flag Warning in place. The wind shift could drive the fire towards the south, so crews are prioritizing containment lines to defend against it. Firefighters found and quickly contained a spot fire south of Peters Creek.

At this time, more than 1,180 structures have been destroyed in the fire, along with 80 that have been damaged.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Lassen High School 1110 Main St., Susanville, CA

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

201 Mill Creek Rd. Quincy (small animals)

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.