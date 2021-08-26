Dixie Fire winds calmed down, but flames remained active | Evacuations, road closures, updates

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has burned 747,091 acres and is still 45% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned 747,091 acres and is still 45% contained.

In the west zone of the fire, although winds calmed down once the sun set Wednesday, the fire was still active with reports of spot fires. In regards to today's weather, winds are expected to decrease and temperatures are expected to increase.

"We do have a weather pattern change coming up in the next 24 hours. The trough that gave us some gusty winds in the last couple of days is starting to move off to the east," Derek Williams, a representative of CalFire's Weather team, said during the CalFire Dixie Fire Morning Briefing. "We’ll have light winds today. In fact, most of the day, we’ll see some terrain-dominated winds. However, as we go into the evening hours, those winds will shift to the north late tonight and by early tomorrow morning around 2 or 3 a.m., we’ll see a northeast wind. It will be light, but it will be consistent from the northeast and it could accelerate."

In the east zone, crews continue to mop up and fight the fire on Mount Jura, above the Taylorsville fire. Although there have been no additional reports of spot fires in this area as of recently, the Grizzly and Peel Ridge spot fires are burning as one fire and moving to the southeast.

"There has not been a day on this fire that we have not had spot fires, and they expect that to continue today," Brian Newman, a representative of CalFire's Fire Behavior team, said. "There’s going to be a westerly wind, so expect spotting and expect that to be an issue."

There has been significant progress made on the contingency lines down Grizzly Ridge to the southeast to protect the neighborhoods further south such as Greenhorn and Quincy.

As some areas repopulate, officials are encouraging people to stay on guard as it relates to fire conditions. Smoke coming from trees and stumps might be seen for days after people return home and, if people see any active flames near homes or businesses, officials are asking them to call 911.

At this time, more than 1,273 structures have been destroyed in the fire and 92 structures have been damaged. Of the structures destroyed, about 682 were homes. 11,813 structures are threatened by the fire.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

As of this morning, all shelters in Plumas County have been consolidated to the Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Ave, Portola.

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.