Fire crews affected by weather, terrain while fighting Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire has burned 9,847 acres in Plumas and Butte counties and is now 12% contained, according to Cal Fire.

OROVILLE, Calif — The size of the wildfire that is burning near the site of the 2018 Camp Fire has increased by nearly 2,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Dixie Fire has grown to 9,847 acres burned, and fire crews have contained roughly 12% of the fire area in Butte and Plumas counties.

Cal Fire reports the fire crews to have limited access to the fire since it is burning in a remote area with steep and inaccessible terrain. The department added the weather is also not helping crews control the fire.

With strong winds, warm weather, and the potential for thunder and lightning, the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch starting Sunday due to the increased weather conditions favorable to fires.

Accounts to follow:

Mandatory evacuations

High Lakes area

Storrie

Rock Creek to Tobin

Rock Crest

Evacuation Warnings

Belden

Philbrook

Pulga

Snaglake

Chambers Creek

Rodgers Flat

Road Closures

Camp Creek Road

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.