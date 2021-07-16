Difficult terrain poses threat to containment of Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire has burned 4,965 acres in Plumas and Butte counties.

OROVILLE, Calif. — The size of the wildfire that is burning near the site of the 2018 Camp Fire has increased by nearly 4,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Dixie Fire has grown to 7,947 acres burned, and fire crews have contained roughly 7% of the fire area in Butte and Plumas counties.

Cal Fire reports the winds have pushed the fire further into Tobin Ridge, where the terrain is inaccessible, making it difficult for fire crews to contain the fire.

One first responder has been injured while crews work to extinguish the fire. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

Accounts to follow:

Mandatory evacuations

High Lakes area

Rock Creek to Tobin

Evacuation Warnings

East Tobin area to Caribou Rock

Caribou

Belden

Philbrook

Pulga

Northeast Concow

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.