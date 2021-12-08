'You just help each other out' | Dixie Fire evacuations, road closures and updates

The Dixie Fire wildfire exceeds 500,000 acres burned and is only at 30% containment.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — According to CalFire, the four-week-old Dixie Fire increased by roughly 10,000 acres as it continues to burn in Butte, Lassen, Plumas and Tehama counties, burning a total of 510,227 acres with only 30% containment. It still remains the second-largest wildfire in state history.

"Everything is held in its current footprint," said Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle as he references the lower right corner of the Dixie Fire in a Morning Operations Update. "Everything on this south and east end looks really secure. We have a 20% chance of thunderstorms, so what that brings for us today weather-wise is erratic wind. We're going to have winds going in all 360 directions, so it's going to be another challenging day for us."

Large firing operations throughout the perimeter were successful, according to the CalFire Dixie Fire Thursday Morning Update.

“We’re warm, we’re dry, we’re unstable,” stated Joe Rosewald from CalFire's Weather team. “The thing that’s going to get us, the thing that’s going to drive this is the smoke. If we do bust through the smoke, we are going to see some plumes. The best area is going to be from the lake up to Lassen. That seems to be the sweet spot for the thunderstorms.”

“Depending upon the topography, depending on if you’re at the base of a canyon, and everything lines up properly, I would not be surprised to see winds 30 to 40 miles per hour. It’s all going to depend if we can bust through this smoke.”

There are a total of 6,133 personnel working the fire, 14,416 structures are threatened by the fire, and so far 1,109 have been destroyed along with 72 structures damaged. Three first responders have been injured.

"Over in Dyer Mountain, crews were successful last night. They got the west-end of Dyer Mountain all locked in and they're going to continue to go direct on this piece," Cagle said.

With evacuations still in place, one Taylorsville resident said people stay behind to protect their horses and cows grazing under the smoky skies, while others stay to protect their homes and provide resources to those who have lost everything.

"We’ve got people running around, watering their gardens and feeding their chickens and taking care of their cats because that’s what we do, you just help each other out," Lorraine Hanson, Taylorsville resident, said.

Click HERE for Wednesday's updates.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Plumas County Animal Services, 201 N Mill Creek Rd Quincy, CA 95971

Veterans Memorial Hall at 180 Gay St. in Chester, CA

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.