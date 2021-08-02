Dixie Fire now 11th largest in California history | Maps, evacuations and updates

The Dixie Fire grew to the 11th largest wildfire in California history on Sunday.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Dixie Fire is officially the 11th largest wildfire in California state history as of Sunday night. The fire is now at 248,820 acres, growing slightly overnight, according to Cal Fire's incident report.

The fire is now 35% contained and crews expect fire behavior to increase due to drying conditions this week. The fire continues to move to the control lines, burning unburned areas inside the west zone of the fire. Cal Fire said there are no big weather changes today, but do expect highs in the 90s and some areas to be smoky today. They will continue to mop up, conduct fuel reduction operations and work on tactics.

In the east zone, fire crews worked on burning out areas of unburned fuels overnight. They mainly focused on Dark Ravine and the Round Valley areas, where some spot fires popped up, according to the incident report.

Increased fire behavior is expected in the east zone too as high temperatures and gusty winds hit the area today. Crews are working on improving the perimeter control lines and are working to prevent the spread of the fire to the north. Cal Fire says that the Rush Creek area is a critical concern.

Today, contingency lines are being constructed as firefighters work on mopping up the perimeter in the east zone.

For Sunday's updates, click HERE.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuation orders:

Plumas County

High Lakes (Plumas County) – Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line

– Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line Plumas/Butte County line east to Twain – Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain

– Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain Meadow Valley – Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance west to the eastern intersection of Bucks Lake Road and Big Creek Road

– Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance west to the eastern intersection of Bucks Lake Road and Big Creek Road Caribou Road north to the Humbug Road and Humboldt Road intersection – This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir

– This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir Prattville Butt Reservoir Road and everything west of the Butte/Plumas county line – Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order

– Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order The community of Seneca south of Highway 70

Round Valley Reservoir, Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls – Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction

– Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction Butterfly Valley, Keddie to Highway 70 at Black Hawk Road, Snake Lake – This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West)

– This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West) East side of Keddie, Round House Road and Old Highway (West)

Highway 70 at Blackhawk Road, south to Barlow Road and everything west to Snake Lake

Oakland Camp

Residents are being asked to evacuate northbound to Highway 147 and then to Chester for Shelter or southbound via Highway 89 and Highway 70 to Quincy. Emergency crews are going door-to-door warning residents to get out.

Butte County:

Jonesville area

Lake Philbrook area

Butte Meadows

Read more HERE about the intensified evacuation orders in Plumas and Butte Counties (P Zones 1-33).

Evacuation warning

Plumas County Sheriff's Office removed some of the evacuation warnings in the county. Click HERE for the updated list of evacuation orders and warnings.

Plumas County:

East Shore of Lake Almanor – East Shore of Highway 147 from Canyon Dam north to the Highway 147 and County Road A-13 intersection. East of Highway 147 at CO A-13 to little Dyer Mountain, southeast to Dyer Mountain

– East Shore of Highway 147 from Canyon Dam north to the Highway 147 and County Road A-13 intersection. East of Highway 147 at CO A-13 to little Dyer Mountain, southeast to Dyer Mountain Everything west of Highway 89/36 Junction – West along the southside of Highway 36 to the county line and south of Highway 36 to Rock Lake and west to the county line

– West along the southside of Highway 36 to the county line and south of Highway 36 to Rock Lake and west to the county line Lake Almanor West community – From the Highway 36/89 junction south to Lake Almanor West Drive and everything east to the Lake Almanor water line, including the "LAW" subdivision

– From the Highway 36/89 junction south to Lake Almanor West Drive and everything east to the Lake Almanor water line, including the "LAW" subdivision Bucks Lake – From the eastern intersection of Big Creek Road and Bucks Lake Road, west to the Plumas/Butte County Line. Everything south of the fire perimeter to the area south of Big Creek Road and south of the western portion of Bucks Lake.

– From the eastern intersection of Big Creek Road and Bucks Lake Road, west to the Plumas/Butte County Line. Everything south of the fire perimeter to the area south of Big Creek Road and south of the western portion of Bucks Lake. Prattville and Canyon Dam – From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 89, just south of Lake Almanor West Drive. This includes Big Meadows, along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam.

– From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 89, just south of Lake Almanor West Drive. This includes Big Meadows, along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam. Northwest of Round Valley Lake to Long Valley Mine and north to Highway 89

North and Eastern parts of Indian Valley – From upper Williams Valley and upper Pecks Valley east to include all portions of North Valley Road, Diamond Mountain Road and North Arm.

– From upper Williams Valley and upper Pecks Valley east to include all portions of North Valley Road, Diamond Mountain Road and North Arm. Greenville and Crescent Mills

Taylorsville

Genesee Valley – ALL OF GENESEE VALLEY, southeast of Taylorsville up the Genesee Road to just south of Babcock Crossing, Walker Mine Road, north portion of Beckwouth Genesee Road.

– ALL OF GENESEE VALLEY, southeast of Taylorsville up the Genesee Road to just south of Babcock Crossing, Walker Mine Road, north portion of Beckwouth Genesee Road. Grizzly Mountain – South of Genesee Valley to 24N16 Road and east to the 25N42 intersection with Beckwourth Genesee Road.

Butte County:

Butte County has lifted the evacuation warnings for the Pulga and East Concow areas. Inskip is still under an evacuation warning. For more details on evacuation warnings, click HERE.

Area to include the Tehama County Line East to Old Loma Road

Carpenter Ridge East to Skyway

Skyway North from Humbug Summit line to Butte Creek

All the Fish Creek area within Lassen National Forest area road

Pulga and Philbrook Areas East of the West branch of the Feather River

West of SR70 North of Magalia

Intersection of SR70 at Pulga Rd, and South of the Plumas County Line.

Butte Meadows and Inskip areas

Tehama County:

T Zone 1: to include the area of Colby Creek. The warning will begin at the Butte and Tehama County line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with SR32, north along the SR32 corridor to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection with SR32 and SR36, east along SR36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Plumas County Animal Services, 201 N Mill Creek Rd Quincy, CA 95971

Veterans Memorial Hall at 180 Gay St. in Chester, CA

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff(large and small animals)

Road Closures

Plumas County

Genesee Rd at North Valley Rd-No WB Arlington Rd and No NB NorthValley Rd.

SR70 at West Chandler Rd – No WB SR70 and No NB Chandler Rd

Bucks Lake Rd. at Big Creek Rd – No NB Bucks Lake Rd and No EBBig Creek Rd

**SR89 at Humbug Humboldt Cross Rd.-no WB Humboldt Rd.

SR70 at SR89 (Greenville “Y”)-no WB SR70

Bucks Lake Rd. at Lower Big Creek Rd. “Y”-no NB Bucks Lake Rd

Butte County:

State Route 70 at Deadwood Road

Humboldt at Bambi Inn

State Route 32 at Upper Humboldt Road

For current State Highway/Route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.