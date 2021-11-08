Dixie Fire crosses over 500,000 acres burned | Evacuations, road closures and updates

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history is running through forestlands as fire crews try to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
The Dixie Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada is 30% contained. Officials warn that hot, dry weather could return in the next few days. That could make the forestlands more combustible.
The blaze has destroyed nearly 900 homes and other buildings and gutted the small town of Greenville. Damage reports are still preliminary because assessment teams can’t reach many areas. The fire is the largest of about 100 large blazes in 15 Western states.
The four-week-old Dixie Fire increased by almost 12,000 acres as it continues to burn in Butte, Lassen, Plumas and Tehama counties, burning a total of 501,008 acres with only 30% containment. It still remains the second-largest wildfire in state history.
The fire remained active overnight due to lack of humidity. Smoke remained heavy and reduced the visibility of firefighters and first responders. High pressure will continue in the area and there are predicted thunderstorms moving in this week. Winds will be blown southwest at 16 miles per hour while cloud coverage is only at 15% today.
There are a total of 6,092 personnel working the fire, more than 14,999 structures are threatened by the fire, and so far 1,045 have been destroyed along with 69 structures damaged. Three first responders have been injured.
Evacuations and road closures
For in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties, visit roads.dot.ca.gov for current state highway/route information.
Evacuation centers
- Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971
- run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region
- Plumas County Animal Services, 201 N Mill Creek Rd Quincy, CA 95971
- Veterans Memorial Hall at 180 Gay St. in Chester, CA
- Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville
- Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)
- Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester
- Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)
WILDFIRE PREPS
According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.
California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.
If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.
The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.
Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.
PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.
