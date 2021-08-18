Dixie Fire continues advancing in Northern California | Evacuations, road closures and updates

Containment grew slightly to 33% as the fire reaches 635,728 aces burned, according to Cal Fire.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — After ravaging the small town of Greenville two weeks ago, the ever-growing Dixie Fire has proved to be insatiable as it continues to threaten communities Wednesday.

Hot, dry and gusty weather is driving flames through tinder-dry vegetation.

Containment grew slightly to 33% as the fire reaches 635,728 aces burned, according to Cal Fire.

In the east zone, fire weather conditions were dampened thanks to smoke from the McFarland Fire in Trinity County. Winds gusted up to 30 mph and relative humidity is still expected to drop with the approaching cold front, meteorologists said. As of Cal Fire's 7 p.m. incident update from Tuesday, the fire has not crossed Fruit Growers Boulevard.

"Red flag weather and critically dry fuel conditions have led to continued movement of the fire front to the east and south yesterday afternoon and overnight," Cal Fire's Wednesday morning report said.

In the west zone, the fire burned through the night, with "minimal recovery of humidity into the early morning hours."

In a news conference, Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns also relayed a message from the Lassen County sheriff calling on people living in the area of Highway 395, Janesville or the Milford area to evacuate as the fire moves along and above Highway 395 south of Janesville and toward Milford.

At this time, more than 1,208 structures have been destroyed in the fire, along with 81 that have been damaged. However, still over 16,000 remain threatened.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Lassen High School 1110 Main St., Susanville, CA

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

201 Mill Creek Rd. Quincy (small animals)

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more: