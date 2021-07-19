Dixie Fire evacuations done 'out of an abundance of caution' | Evacuation and road closure latest

The Dixie Fire has burned 30,074 acres in Butte and Plumas counties, yet still 15% contained, according to Cal Fire's recent update.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif — According to Cal Fire's Monday morning update, the Dixie Fire has increased from 18,702 acres burned to 30,074 acres within the past 12 hours, moving east to north.

Although 15% of the fire is contained, firefighting air tankers and ground resources will continue to work together to construct a direct line to secure the fire perimeter. With strong winds, warm weather, and the potential for thunder and lightning, the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch on Sunday due to the increased weather conditions favorable to fires.

Officials said the evacuations were done out of an abundance of caution. The fire is currently burning in remote areas with limited access, extended travel times and steep terrain challenges with containment, according to Cal Fire.

Accounts to follow:

Mandatory evacuations

Jonesville and Philbrook areas in Butte County

in Butte County High Lakes in Plumas County: Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas County line

Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas County line Plumas/Butte County line east to Twain in Plumas County: Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain

Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain Meadow Valley & Bucks Lake: Bucks Lake Road at Snake Lake Road west to the Plumas/Butte County line, including the area of Tollgate.

Evacuation Warnings

Butte Meadows and Inskip areas in Butte County

Road Closures

State Route 70 from 14.3 miles east of the State Route 191 junction in Butte County

State Route 70 at the north junction of State Route 89 and Greenville Wye

Camp Creek Road

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

WATCH MORE: