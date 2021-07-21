New evacuation orders issued as Dixie Fire swells to more than 85,000 acres | Maps, evacuations, updates

Fire officials say the Dixie Fire is expected to continue moving in a northeast direction and has the potential to expand to another three miles of growth, Wednesday

OROVILLE, Calif. — New evacuation orders were issued Wednesday morning as the Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas counties has scorched more than 85,000 acres of land, according to Cal Fire.

The latest report on the fire shows it has burned 85,479 acres and is still just 15% contained.

In its Wednesday morning update, Cal Fire said the fire had "remained active overnight with active surface fire, uphill runs and tree torching with long-range spotting."

Fire officials say the Dixie Fire is expected to continue moving in a northeast direction and had the potential to expand to another three miles of growth on Wednesday.

Crews were mainly focused on protecting homes and businesses in the overnight hours, Cal Fire said, but also managed to strengthen fire lines. Because the fire is burning within the burn scar of the Chips Fire, crews have been able to re-use old control lines.

Plumas County

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for the Chester and Lake Almanor Peninsula including the greater Chester area, Hamilton Branch, Lake Almanor Peninsula, and East shore.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for the Lake Almanor West Shore, which includes Canyon Dam, Prattville, Lake Almanor West, due to the forward progress of the fire.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for the Highway 70 corridor from the Butte/Plumas County line, east to the junction of Highway 70 and Highway 89 (The Greenville Wye). Bucks Lake and Meadow Valley, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said.

Butte County

Evacuation Order:

For the communities of Jonesville, Philbrook, and all High Lakes areas within Butte County.

Evacuation Warning:

Area to include the Tehama County Line East to Old Loma Road

Carpenter Ridge East to Skyway

Skyway North from Humbug Summit line to Butte Creek

All the Fish Creek area within Lassen National Forest area road

Pulga and Philbrook Areas East of the West branch of the Feather River

West of SR70 North of Magalia

Intersection of SR70 at Pulga Rd, and South of the Plumas County Line.

Butte Meadows and Inskip areas

Accounts to follow:

Evacuation map

Wildfire map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.