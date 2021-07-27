Fire activity expected to increase in Dixie Fire as smoke clears | Evacuations, maps, updates

The Dixie Fire grew nearly 10,000 acres since Monday, according to Cal Fire. After combining with the Fly Fire, the total area burned stands at 208,206 acres.

Fire crews are fighting the fire in two zones -- the east and west zones -- since the fire merged with the Fly Fire to become one of the largest fires in California state history at 208,206 acres.

In the east zone, firefighters established both direct and indirect firelines in different locations, taking advantage of weather conditions yesterday.

"A thick blanket of smoke shaded the vegetation from direct sunlight and helped decrease temperatures. A significant decrease in fire activity was the result," Cal Fire said.

Crews worked on initiating tactical firing operations along Mount Hough Road and between Round Valley Reservoir and Moccasin. Once this is done, the threats to Quincy and Chandler will decrease, according to Cal Fire.

Today crews will work on a fire line across the northeast portion of the fire to protect the communities in the Highway 89 corridor as well as try to contain a 12-acre spot fire near Bucks Lake. Cal Fire expects the smoke to clear over much of the east zone, which will result in more aggressive fire behavior.

In the west zone, Cal Fire says that spot fires are the biggest threat right now. Crews are working to continue to attack the fire and reinforce containment lines. Winds are expected to be 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the Feather River Canyon and adjacent valleys and southwest winds are expected to be 15 to 20 mph along the ridges.

Cal Fire says that they will continue to assess damages, but some areas have limited access due to fire activity.

Both Plumas and Butte counties have not updated evacuation orders and warnings as of Tuesday morning.

Evacuation orders:

Plumas County

High Lakes (Plumas County) – Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line

– Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line Plumas/Butte County line east to Twain – Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain

– Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain Meadow Valley at Bucks Lake – Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance and everything west to the Butte/Plumas county line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tolgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas

– Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance and everything west to the Butte/Plumas county line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tolgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas Caribou Road north to the Humbug Road and Humboldt Road intersection – This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir

– This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir Prattville Butt Reservoir Road and everything west of the Butte/Plumas county line – Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order

– Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order The community of Seneca south of Highway 70

West Shore of Lake Almanor, Prattville, and Canyon Dam – From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89. This includes Big Meadows, Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam.

– From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89. This includes Big Meadows, Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam. Round Valley Reservoir, Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls – Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction

– Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction Butterfly Valley, Keddie to Highway 70 at Black Hawk Road, Snake Lake – This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West)

– This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West) Greenville and Crescent Mills

Everything west of Highway 89/36 junction, west along the southside of Highway 36 to the county line

East side of Keddie, Round House Road and Old Highway (West)

Taylorsville – All of Arlington Road

– All of Arlington Road Highway 70 at Blackhawk Road, south to Barlow Road and everything west to Snake Lake

Residents are being asked to evacuate northbound to Highway 147 and then to Chester for Shelter or southbound via Highway 89 and Highway 70 to Quincy. Emergency crews are going door-to-door warning residents to get out.

Butte County:

Jonesville area

Philbrook area

High Lakes area

Read more HERE about the intensified evacuation orders in Plumas and Butte Counties (P Zones 1-33).

Evacuation warning

Plumas County:

Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula, and East Shore of Highway 147 – including the greater Chester area, Hamilton Branch, Lake Almanor Peninsula, and East shore. Everything west of Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Highway 36, west to the county line

– including the greater Chester area, Hamilton Branch, Lake Almanor Peninsula, and East shore. Everything west of Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Highway 36, west to the county line West Quincy – From the top of Cemetery Hill including Quincy Junction Road to Mount Hough Road and everything west

– From the top of Cemetery Hill including Quincy Junction Road to Mount Hough Road and everything west Genesee Valley – Southeast of Taylorsville up to the Antelope Lake Road and everything south to Brady’s Camp

– Southeast of Taylorsville up to the Antelope Lake Road and everything south to Brady’s Camp North and Eastern parts of Indian Valley – Includes Pecks Valley Road east to North Arm and Diamond Mountain Road

– Includes Pecks Valley Road east to North Arm and Diamond Mountain Road East Quincy – Highway 70 near Massack and everything west toward Meadow Valley. This includes Chandler Road and Quincy-La Porte Road from Highway 70 to Thompson Creek

Butte County:

Area to include the Tehama County Line East to Old Loma Road

Carpenter Ridge East to Skyway

Skyway North from Humbug Summit line to Butte Creek

All the Fish Creek area within Lassen National Forest area road

Pulga and Philbrook Areas East of the West branch of the Feather River

West of SR70 North of Magalia

Intersection of SR70 at Pulga Rd, and South of the Plumas County Line.

Butte Meadows and Inskip areas

Tehama County:

T Zone 1: to include the area of Colby Creek. The warning will begin at the Butte and Tehama County line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with SR32, north along the SR32 corridor to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection with SR32 and SR36, east along SR36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line.

to include the area of Colby Creek. The warning will begin at the Butte and Tehama County line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with SR32, north along the SR32 corridor to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection with SR32 and SR36, east along SR36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line. T Zone 2: to include the area of Mill Creek. An evacuation warning has been issued by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office for the areas and communities south of the Mill Creek community continuing south to the community of Campbellville and east to highway 32.

Road Closures

Plumas County

Road A13 at CA147

State Route 70 at the North junction with State Route 89 Greenville Wye

State Route 70 at West Chandler Road

State Route 70 westbound at Gansner Park Drive

State Route 70 at East Chandler Road

Quincy Junction Road at Chandler Road

State Route 89 at Arlington Road

State Route 36 at State Route 89

State Route 89 at State Route 147

Butte County:

State Route 70 at Deadwood Road

Humboldt at Bambi Inn

State Route 32 at Upper Humboldt Road

Tehama County:

State Route 32 at State Route 36

For current State Highway/Route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.