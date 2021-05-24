As drought intensifies, California seeing more wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California sinks deeper into drought it already has had more than 900 additional wildfires than at this point in 2020. And that was a record-breaking year that saw more than 4% of the state's land scorched by flames.
The danger has prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to propose spending a record $2 billion on wildfire mitigation. That's double what he had proposed in January, though lawmakers have already approved a quarter of the funding to get a quicker start on an earlier fire season.
“Climate change has created a new wildfire reality in California, and we are proposing the single largest investment in wildfire preparedness in our state’s history – $2 billion for emergency preparedness,” said Gov. Newsom. “With new investments in state-of-the-art firefighting technology and equipment and a focus on building resilience through fuel breaks, forest health projects and home hardening to protect our high-risk communities, the state is more prepared than ever to face wildfire season.”
In a news release, officials said the Investments include $48.4 million to phase in 12 new Cal Fire HAWK helicopters and seven large air tankers, $143.3 million to support 30 additional fire crews, and an additional $708 million to restore landscape and forest health.
California's mountains and foothills are expected to see above-normal wildfire potential from June through August and potentially into the fall.
