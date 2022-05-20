Dunnigan Fire burns 120 acres in Yolo County, 75% contained | Map

Cal Fire is asking drivers to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles if they are driving in the area.

DUNNIGAN, Calif. — Cal Fire crews are responding to a grass fire in Yolo County near Dunnigan.

On Friday afternoon, the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded to a 100-acre vegetation fire near the 24000 block of Country Road 11 in Dunnigan.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire said that the fire had burned approximately 120 acres and was 75% contained.

Cal Fire is asking drivers to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles if they are driving in the area.

According to the Cal Fire LNU, there are no evacuations at this time.

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

