Dutcher Fire burns about 2 acres in Sonoma County, Cal Fire officials say

Cal Fire officials have not issued evacuation orders at this time due to the Dutcher Fire.

CLOVERDALE, Calif. — Cal Fire is trying to put out a vegetation fire that has reached about two acres in Sonoma County on Wednesday.

Cal Fire officials call it the Dutcher Fire, which is burning near the 24000 block of Dutcher Creek Road in Cloverdale. There is at least one building on fire.

Officials are alerting drivers there might be delays while traveling through the area. They are urging those nearby to practice caution.

Cal Fire has not issued evacuation orders as of publication.

#DutcherFire- CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is at scene of a vegetation fire near the 24000 block of Dutcher Creek Rd, Cloverdale. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. Updates to follow. #CALFIRE #CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/0JwHpDfq2m — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 20, 2021

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.