East Fork Fire activity slowed overnight as area received moisture

The fire started on Thursday, July 1, and moved "east towards the county line and crossing the Carson River to the west.

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — The East Fork Fire sits at 10% containment after having burned 200 acres.

The fire ignited just west of the California-Nevada border, burning near Cottonwood Canyon on the Carson Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. The fire started on Thursday, July 1, and moved "east towards the county line and crossing the Carson River to the west. Overnight fire activity began to slow, the area received moisture, creating favorable conditions for firefighters."

People in nearby Markleeville said the blaze started just as a thunderstorm hit the area, bringing rain, lightning, wildfire and a rainbow.

ABC10 Chief Meteorologist Monica Woods said the fire started during a time of active lightning. There was also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued around 5 p.m. due to gusty winds, lightning, hail and heavy downpours in Alpine County.

"The thunderstorms even provided the right atmospheric conditions for a rainbow to form just off in the distance from the East Fork Fire," Woods said. "A rainbow happens with light from the sun enters a water droplet and bends, or refracts."

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

