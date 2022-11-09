El Dorado County deputy saves elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

The deputy drove into the fire line to save the couple after they were left with no way to evacuate.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado County Sheriff's deputy saved an elderly couple from the Mosquito Fire.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, the couple called in from the evacuated area along Volcanoville Road to say they were stuck inside the fire line with no way to escape.

With the couple's car disabled, a deputy drove through the flames and into the fire line to find them and their two dogs. However, before he was able to leave with them, the fire had jumped to both sides of the road and caused smoke to lower visibility in the area.

The sheriff's office said at one point the deputy had to stop, allowing the Mosquito Fire's flames to touch vehicle before winds were able to blow away the smoke. Once the smoke was gone, he was able to start driving again.

The deputy was ultimately able to drive the couple and their dogs to safety.

Watch video of the rescue below.

