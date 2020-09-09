Fork Fire in El Dorado County | evacuation orders still in effect

The fire is at 500 acres as it burns in Eldorado National Forest.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The Fork Fire in the Pacific Ranger District of Eldorado National Forest is now 500 acres with 0% containment and is in Crystal Basin/Gerle Creek area.

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents and visitors in the areas of Stumpy Meadows, Quintette, and Volcanoville. Anyone in one of these areas must leave immediately and head toward Georgetown for their safety.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Cool Community Church, 863 Cave Valley Road, in Cool, California.

A Red Flag warning remains in effect through noon, Sept. 9 for gusty winds, low humidity, and dry fuels. Firefighters are keeping a close eye on these conditions as they could cause further spread or spotting of smaller fires.

The Fork Fire began Tuesday, Sept. 8 and its cause is still under investigation.

Click HERE for updates on the fire from Eldorado National Forest.