El Dorado Fire: Live maps and evacuation information

Cal Fire believes the wildfire was caused by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender-reveal party" on Saturday morning.

YUCAIPA, Calif. — A wildfire is burning in San Bernadino County, California.

The El Dorado Fire burning in Yucaipa, Calif., has burned about 7,500 acres since it started on Saturday, Sept. 5. Cal Fire believes the wildfire was caused by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender-reveal party" on Saturday morning.

Click HERE for the latest information from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

Click HERE for the latest information from the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit

Click HERE for the latest information from the San Bernadino National Forest

Latest fire information map from San Bernadino County Office of Emergency Services.

National Interagency Fire Center live map (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map). The map has evacuation zone live updates from the county:

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.