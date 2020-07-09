El Dorado Fire: Live maps and evacuation information

YUCAIPA, Calif. — A wildfire is burning in San Bernadino County, California.
The El Dorado Fire burning in Yucaipa, Calif., has burned about 7,500 acres since it started on Saturday, Sept. 5. Cal Fire believes the wildfire was caused by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender-reveal party" on Saturday morning.
Latest fire information map from San Bernadino County Office of Emergency Services.
National Interagency Fire Center live map (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map). The map has evacuation zone live updates from the county:
WILDFIRE PREPS
According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.
If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.
The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.