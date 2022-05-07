Electra Fire maps | Updates, evacuations and road closures

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and was 40% contained Thursday morning.

JACKSON, Calif. — Activity for the Electra Fire was moderate overnight because of humidity. Firefighters continued mopping up hotspots into Thursday.

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings on Wednesday.

"All residents along Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road within this area are clear to return home. The evacuation order for this area has been reduced to a warning," deputies wrote in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "The warning zone running east from Jackson, along Hwy 88 to Previtali Road has been removed. All existing evacuation warnings and orders not mentioned above remain in effect."

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and has burned about 4,272 acres. It was 40% contained Thursday morning.

Evacuation Maps

Amador County:

For a full list of evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE.

Calaveras County:

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following Evacuation Zones: 327, 328, 329, 330, 341, 342, 343, 352, 353, 354.

Gas Stations

Click HERE for a map of open gas stations in the area.

Evacuation Center

Amador County

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek will be serving as a shelter. The Red Cross will be there to help people who need it. People who have been displaced that have recreational vehicles or trailers can stay at Lake Pardee, according to the sheriff's office.

Calaveras County

The evacuation shelter is moving to the Calaveras County Mountain Oaks School in San Andreas

There are also pet-friendly evacuee campsites for people with tents, recreational vehicles, trailers or vehicles. There is no indoor space available at the campsites, according to the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services.

Calaveras County Fairgrounds: 2465 Gun club Road, Angels Camp (209) 736-2561

Camanche South Shore Recreation Area: 11700 Wade Lane, Valley Springs (people are asked to bring proof of residence if available)

Fire Map

This wildfire map was created using data from NASA, NGA, USGS and FEMA.

Road Closures

Amador County

Tabeaud Road southbound at Highway 88

Mount Zion Road southbound at Highway 88

Upper Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road

Clinton Road at West Clinton Road

Electra Road at Highway 49

Santa Lane and Highway 49

Calaveras County

Highway 26, from Jesus Maria Road to Ridge Road

View the Waze map below for traffic updates.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

