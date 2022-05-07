Watch Live: Stretch of Highway 26 closed as Electra Fire burns in Amador County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

The Jackson Fire Department said the Electra Fire sparked south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49 on Monday.

JACKSON, Calif. — The Electra Fire burning in Amador County quickly spread to 959 acres as of Monday around 7 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

The fire agency had said just hours earlier on Twitter that the fire was 75 acres in size and “burning at a dangerous rate of spread in dry grass.”

The Jackson Fire Department said they have two pieces of equipment on the Electra Fire south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49. The fire has been burning in a southerly direction, according to Cal Fire. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the fire is burning toward Moke Hill, Glencoe, and RR Flat.

One first responder has been injured during the fire and 100 buildings are threatened by the fire, according to Cal Fire.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for all people in a two-mile radius centered around Lake Tabeau. The order includes all portions of Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road at Clinton Bar Road that fall within the two-mile radius.

Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said about 500 people had been affected by mandatory and recommended evacuation.

Power is out for about 13,000 PG&E customers due to the fire. Lines were de-energized to help with firefighter safety and fire suppression. Check PG&E's outage map for restoration estimates.

Redman said the fire's cause was unknown, but that it did start in the Vox Beach area.

Evacuations

Amador County:

Mandatory evacuations on all roads south of Butte Mountain Road from South Clinton Road to Amador Lane.

All people in two-mile radius centered around Lake Tabeau. The order includes all portions of Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road at Clinton Bar Road that fall within the two-mile radius.

Calaveras County:

North of Highway 26 from Montgomery Drive to Lower Dorray Road.

Evacuation Zones 103, 104, 358, 352, 350, 340, and 341

Evacuation WARNING has been issued for the following Evacuation Zones: 353, 354, 342, 343, 328, 329, and 330

Fire Map

Road Closures

Highway 26 from Buckeye Lane to Lower Dorray Road

South Clifton Road at Butte Mountain Road

Electra Road at Highway 49

Evacuation Center

Amador County

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek will be serving as a shelter. The Red Cross will be there to help people who need it.

Calaveras County

Evacuation point is at the San Andreas Town Hall

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

