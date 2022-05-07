Electra Fire updates | Maps, evacuations and road closures

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size to about 6.1 square miles as of Tuesday.

JACKSON, California — The Electra Fire was active for the first half of Tuesday night, but humidity early Wednesday morning helped moderate fire activity, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination.

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size to about 6.1 square miles. It was 10% contained Wednesday morning.

The fire was making short, uphill runs, fire officials said.

“The rate of spread isn’t what it was like yesterday, but it is still spreading,” said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman. He said firefighters were working to keep flames confined to unpopulated canyon areas.

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings combined affected up to 700 residents in Amador County and 300 to 400 people in Calaveras County, Redman said. Evacuation centers were set up for people and animals.

The fire started at a recreation area that was packed with people, forcing 85 to 100 celebrating the holiday at a river to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility, Redman said. All were later safely evacuated.

Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.

About 200 fire engines, 1,300 firefighters and 7 helicopters were sent to the fire, which was a threat to power infrastructure, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The terrain was described as steep and rugged.

Cal Fire activated an incident management team for the fire. The teams "are made up of trained personnel who provide operational management and support to large-scale, expanding incidents,” Cal Fire said.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district suffered burn injuries, Redman said.

Evacuations

Amador County:

For a full list of evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE.

Calaveras County:

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following Evacuation Zones: 327, 328, 329, 330, 341, 342, 343, 352, 353, 354.

Evacuation Center

Amador County

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek will be serving as a shelter. The Red Cross will be there to help people who need it. People who have been displaced that have recreational vehicles or trailers can stay at Lake Pardee, according to the sheriff's office.

Calaveras County

The evacuation shelter is moving to the Calaveras County Mountain Oaks School in San Andreas

There are also pet-friendly evacuee campsites for people with tents, recreational vehicles, trailers or vehicles. There is no indoor space available at the campsites, according to the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services.

Calaveras County Fairgrounds: 2465 Gun club Road, Angels Camp (209) 736-2561

Camanche South Shore Recreation Area: 11700 Wade Lane, Valley Springs (people are asked to bring proof of residence if available)

Fire Map

This wildfire map was created using data from NASA, NGA, USGS and FEMA.

Road Closures

Amador County

Tabeaud Road southbound at Highway 88

Mount Zion Road southbound at Highway 88

Eastbound Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road from the intersection of Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road

Clinton Road at West Clinton Road

Electra Road at Highway 49

Santa Lane and Highway 49

Calaveras County

Highway 26, from Buckeye Lane to Lower Dorray Road

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.